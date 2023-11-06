DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Veterans Day is Saturday, Nov. 11. If you are a Veteran looking for food discounts for the federal holiday, 2 NEWS has you covered with a list of discounts and freebies for your service.

Choose from the Classic Bacon Cheeseburger, Chicken Tender Platter, Fiesta Lime Chicken, Oriental Chicken Salad, 6 ounce USDA Select Top Sirloin, Double Crunch Shrimp or Three-Cheese Chicken Penne.

Veterans will receive a $5 Bounce Back Card, which is can be used for a future visit within a 3-week time period.

There are 13 locations across the Miami Valley.

Choose from the Banana Berry Oatmeal, Bowl of Rolled-Oat Oatmeal, Brioche French Toast, Classic Breakfast, Buttermilk Hotcakes, Country Biscuit Breakfast, Country-Fried Steak, Mini Sampler, Sausage Gravy & Biscuits and the Sunrise.

There are more than 30 locations throughout the Miami Valley.

Enjoy a free cup of coffee or fountain drink.

There are more than 10 locations across the Miami Valley.

Choose from either the Three-piece Crispers with Fries, Chili or Soup with Side Salad, Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadillas or an Old Timer with Cheese.

There are locations in Beavercreek, Hamilton, Washington Township and Richmond (Ind.).

Enjoy a free buffet and beverage.

There is a location in Beavercreek and Dayton.

Get a free meal up to $12.

There are 9 open locations in the Miami Valley.

Choose from the Buffalo Chicken Salad, Buffalo Chicken Sandwich, Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Hooters Burger or 10-Piece Boneless Wings.

There is one location in Dayton.

Free meals to all veterans with a valid ID. Breakfast meals include the choice of an Egg McMuffin, or Bacon Egg and Cheese Biscuit. Both are served with a soft drink, tea or hot coffee of any size, plus a hashbrown. Lunch and dinner options include a Double Cheeseburger, 6-piece Chicken McNugget or a Filet-O-Fish. Each comes with a soft drink, tea or hot coffee of any size and a small fry.

There are numerous locations in the Miami Valley.

Sheetz is offering a free half-turkey sub with a regular fountain drink. Add-ons and extras to the sandwich are said to be included.

At locations with a car wash, the $9 car wash option will be provided for free.

There are currently two locations in the Miami Valley.

Get a free tall hot or iced brewed cup of coffee.

There are numerous locations in the Miami Valley.

Get an individual breakfast combo meal or combo meal.

Eight locations are across the Miami Valley.

Some deals listed may have restrictions. Contact the restaurant(s) of your choice to see if they are a participating location and any terms that may apply to the deals. Military ID or proof of service may be required.

This list will be updated as additional restaurants make announcements.