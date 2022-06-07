WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of West Carrollton is hosting a kid-friendly event Saturday centered around tons of sand.

The city said 70 tons of specialized, fine grain packing sand was dropped off at 1 South Elm Street to start off its first annual “Sandmazing” event.

The event culminates with a free kids event from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 11. The city said there will be a massive sandbox, the largest mobile zip line in the country, bounce houses, water slides, giant sand sculptures, face painting, photo booths, food trucks, balloon animals and more.

According to the release, Sandmazing is a week-long event in which award-winning carvers create artwork out of sand.

The city said in addition to Sandmazing, it has been planning other large events for the public, including a concert series.

“The Mayor and City Council have big plans for our City and we are excited about an expanded events program designed to bring existing and future residents together in a positive way,” said City Manager Brad Townsend.

For more information on upcoming events, visit www.westcarrolltonevents.com.