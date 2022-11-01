Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you or someone you know is in need of food assistance around the holidays, The Salvation Army Dayton Kroc Center may have you covered for food this Christmas.

The Salvation Army Dayton Kroc Center is once again accepting applications for their annual Christmas Food campaign. In person-applications for the program will be accepted until Friday, Nov. 4., according to the Dayton Kroc Center.

People that are interested in signing up to see if they are eligible can so so in two ways, including an option where all you have to do is pick up your phone and dial.

Phone-In Applicants

If you have received the Christmas Food Assistance in the past from The Salvation Army Dayton Kroc Center and are not adding anyone else to your family, you are eligible to apply by phone Monday through Thursday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. and again from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Interested phone-in applicants can reach the center by calling (937) 528-5120.

In-Person Applicants

Applicants that have not been a part of the Christmas Food Assistance at the Dayton Kroc Center or if you are adding members to your household will be able to visit.

A photo ID for each adult and birth certificate for each child in your household will be required to apply for the program. Proof of current address for the each adult, such as a lease or landlord statement or current utility bill will also be needed.

People are able to apply in-person in the mornings from Nov. 1 thru Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The Salvation Army Dayton Kroc Center is located at 1000 N. Keowee Street in Dayton.

In 2021, The Dayton Salvation Army assisted about 3,500 families in need during the holiday season. The center says they are expecting a larger turnout because of the impact inflation and economic uncertainties have caused.