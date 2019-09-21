Safety training event held in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Springfield City School District offered another safety presentation Saturday at Tecumseh High School. It’s another of several safety presentations that are being held this month.

They focus on how to respond during a life-threatening situation like a shooting.

Law enforcement officers talked about their own experiences and how to deal with high levels of stress.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.