Ryan Custer honored at Wright State men’s basketball Senior Night

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – On Sunday at Wright State University the men’s basketball team honored graduating seniors for their contributions to the program.

It was a big night for the Raiders, but some of the loudest cheers rang out for a senior who hasn’t played in three years.

Junior Loudon Love says, “I don’t think I did the jersey justice. I don’t think I ever could. But I was glad I was able to wear it.” Star big man Loudon Love didn’t wear his own number on senior night, instead honoring teammate Ryan Custer.

Love says, “He didn’t know. I wanted to surprise him. Like I said, it’s the least I can do. I wanted to do it justice, but I love the kid.”

Raider fans acknowledged the gesture, then cheered for Custer. Custer’s life changed forever in April of 2017, when he dove into a shallow pool at a party near the campus of Miami University. Several grueling surgeries followed, he spent time in hospitals across the country, and received an experimental stem cell injection.

Love says, “It’s not easy being a college basketball player, but that’s not easy either, what he goes to every day. Basketball is way easier than that, so I love the kid and everything he does for me and everyone else.”

Head coach Scott Nagy has watched how Custer and his family handled adversity. ”Basketball ended very quickly, abruptly for him. And thankfully he has a beautiful family around him. His teammates have held them up. His attitude is been unbelievable.”

And Love and the rest of the Raiders make sure Ryan knows he’s still part of the team. “Even the guys who just met Ryan or Ryan just met, they treat them like family already. That’s because of the community we’ve built on this team and the trust in everyone because everyone’s good people.”