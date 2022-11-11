Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Drivers traveling through southern Montgomery County on Friday experienced delays after a crash during rush hour.

According to dispatch, two cars collided in the right lane of I-675 southbound in Washington Township. The crash happened at 4:40 p.m. around McEwen Road and I-675 southbound.

ODOT traffic cameras showed the backup.

ODOT camera footage showed some drivers on the interstate going the wrong way by using the highway on-ramp to exit the traffic backup onto Far Hills Avenue.

One person was transported to Kettering Health Washington Twp. with unknown injuries.