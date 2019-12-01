Runners turn out for Dayton Turkey Trot

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Thousands of runners turned out Sunday for the Dayton Turkey Trot.

The half marathon and 5K race started at Welcome Stadium just before 9 a.m. Runners came out to enjoy the fresh morning air, and some wore festive turkey hats.

The event also included a kid’s fun run, and runners were treated to Bill’s Donuts at the finish line, a medal for finishing, and more.

Proceeds benefitted the Dayton YWCA and Girls on the Run.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.