Run, hide, fight: law enforcement emphasize lifesaving techniques for mass shootings

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Wal-Mart shooting in El Paso, Texas marks the 250th mass shooting in the country. It is the 215th day of 2019.

As mass shootings continue to happen in various place across the country, Miami Valley law enforcement officers are helping people prepare for the worst.

[You should] at least prepare yourself because if you’ve never thought about [a shooting] before it happens, once it happens it’s too late. You’re going to panic. You’re going to lose the precious seconds of timing that you need to escape,” said John Davis, Centerville police’s community relations officer.

The Miami Valley Crime Prevention Association is offering a one hour class titled Run-Hide-Fight. A reminder of three simple actions that could save a life.

“You do need to move with a purpose and understand and plan where you’re going. If you have to hide you need to start thinking about what’s going to protect you from flying bullets. If you can’t hide [or] get yourself to a safe location and a threat is right there, you’re going to have to fight and understand that you’re going to have to find and improvise weapons,” explained Davis.

Despite the recent news, some Miami Valley residents say they’re not going to let fear keep them inside.

“You can’t become agoraphobic over the risk of danger. You would never get to live a true life,” said Douglas Hinton, a Dayton area resident.

