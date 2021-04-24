‘Run a Mile for Jaxon’ raises more than $14k in donations for teen mental health resources

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – The first Run a Mile for Jaxon, raised more than $14,000 that’s being donated to the Dayton Children’s Hospital Behavioral Health Center.

“I hope we can prevent future suicides even if it just saves just 1 child I know first-hand how the resources are needed,” said Karen Davis, event organizer and grandmother of Jaxon.

Jaxon would have turned 18 the day before the event, but in April of 2020, he was lost to suicide.

“I thought the walk would be very emotional for me,” said Davis “But I just walked around and talked to people and friends I hadn’t seen in a while.”

Suicide is the second leading cause of death for 10 to 24 year old’s. That’s why Crossfit Skyfall Gym in Springboro held the event in their facilities. Davis is a member of the gym and she was joined by many sponsors and supporters to raise the money.

The event drew a crowd of more than 100 people, even some who were from far out of town but wanted to support and share their stories.

“Our daughter passed away on February 11 and took her life,” shared Michelle Allstatter.

Allstatter came with her family from Liberty, Indiana to honor her daughter Zora and other’s struggling with mental health and suicide.

“Jaxon’s not the only one, and neither is Zora there’s a lot of other people…” said Allstatter.

“I see a lot of kids struggle if they can reach out to someone just to talk to them that helps a lot,” said Donald Allstatter, Zora’s father.

Davis says she’s in the planning stages of another event for Jaxon next year. For now, the donation site for Jaxon will stay open for the next few days.

To donate, click here.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, visit the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline here, or call 1-800-273-8255.