DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Rumpke Waste and Recycling is reminding residents that even through the hustle and bustle of the holidays, services will not be delayed.

The company said service will continue as normal for the week of December 20 through December 27. They requested that residents place their bins at the designated location the night before pickup. Those who forget to do so will likely not be able to receive services until the following week. The company is also asking that all cardboard boxes are broken down and placed into the proper receptacle.

