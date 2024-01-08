** Related video shows a postponed development project in the City of Oakwood **

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — The overhead trolley system in Oakwood is being removed after a long spell of obsolescence.

In two phases, work will be done to remove the trolley wires from separate locations around the city and to remove the adjoining poles.

Wires are being removed along Oakwood Avenue between Irving Avenue and Far Hills

Avenue-Thruston Blvd., and along Far Hills Avenue between Oakwood Avenue-Thruston

Blvd. and the south Oakwood corporation line near East Drive.

Phase 1, which will consist of wire removal, is set to begin before the end of January and will take multiple weeks to complete. Phase 2, which will comprise of pole removal will take place over the course of the year.

This work will not impact RTA bus service in and through Oakwood.

For more information on the project, contact K. Douglas Spitler, P.E., Public Works Director, at 937-298-0777 or send an email.