RTA offering free shuttle to Montgomery County vaccine clinics

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton RTA has expanded its efforts to get people to and from their vaccine appointments. On Tuesday, it began providing a free shuttle service to clinics run by Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County.

The new 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. service is ushering people from the downtown transit center to the larger vaccination sites at the Convention Center, UD Arena, and Bethesda Temple.

“…So that people don’t have to walk in the inclement weather,” said Robert Ruzinsky, the Deputy CEO for the RTA. “As a community, we all need to roll up our sleeves and not only get our shot individually but make sure they everybody who wants a shot gets a shot,” he added.

The RTA is offering three (3) FREE options to get you to vaccine appointments.

When boarding any bus route, simply present your appointment registration in print or on your mobile device and/or your COVID-19 shot record, or when traveling to a pop-up or walkup vaccination site, let the driver know that upon boarding

Customers who do not have access to a bus route can still schedule their vaccine trip on RTA’s Connect service. To schedule a trip, call 937-425-8300, option #6. Reservations can be made seven days a week, between the hours 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and same day reservations will be considered subject to availability. RTA or one of its qualified providers will provide transportation service

When traveling to the Convention Center or Bethesda Temple sites, you can board a free shuttle at RTA’s downtown transit center. The pickup and drop-off location is on 3rd Street, between Main and Jefferson Street. Service runs when these sites are in operation. Service begins 30 minutes before the site opens, and will run until the last customer is transported back

Some people who use the service said it’s easy and convenient.

“I don’t own a car so it was very helpful to call RTA using their line and they come and pick you up and the shuttle comes and picks you up from the vaccine site so you can take your bus home,” said Miriam Thornton, a shuttle bus rider. “Even if you do own a car, you might want to consider using the RTA because you don’t want to drive home if you’re worried about any after effects of the vaccine,” she said.

You can call RTA’s Connect Service at 937-425-8300 to schedule a ride.