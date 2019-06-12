RTA helping new passengers forced to ride due to tornado outbreak

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – More than 30,000 people all over the Miami Valley hop on an RTA bus every day.

That number has increased since tornadoes hit the region.

“We know that a lot of people lost their vehicles and their main form of transportation as a result of the tornadoes,” said Jessica Olson, Communications Manager for the Greater Dayton RTA.

Olon said. “We have been seeing more people using the bus. That’s one of the things we are trying to capitalize on at this event – Is making sure people know how to use RTA.”

Around 100 people participated in the What Drives You Event on courthouse square.

Current riders were able to map out their routes and daily routines for RTA leadership, lending the opportunity for riders to make suggestions.

The goal is to better help RTA get people where they need to go.

“We are showing them, here’s some options for how we could improve our system. What’s more important to you?” Said Olson.

As tornado relief efforts continue, RTA is making contact with people who have been evacuated from their neighborhoods. Providing victims with busing info that will help them get around the Miami Valley.

After all, if you don’t ride the bus, taking that leap can be slightly intimidating.



“They can feel comfortable and confident when they get on one of our buses. At this event we are teaching people how to use a fair box, what kind of fair they need on the bus, how to tell the driver where you need to go and how to tell them you need to get off,” said Olson.

RTA employees have also been collecting donations for storm victims.

