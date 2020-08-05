RTA driver charged with vehicular manslaughter

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An RTA bus driver has been charged with vehicular manslaughter after hitting and subsequently killing Lynn Willis while driving a bus.

He was operating a bus for the Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA) when he struck Willis in a cross walk. She would later die from her injuries at Miami Valley Hospital.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS