DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An RTA bus driver has been charged with vehicular manslaughter after hitting and subsequently killing Lynn Willis while driving a bus.
He was operating a bus for the Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA) when he struck Willis in a cross walk. She would later die from her injuries at Miami Valley Hospital.
WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- RTA driver charged with vehicular manslaughter
- Clark County releases COVID-19 testing results from Springfield clinics
- Boonshoft Museum’s ‘Quilliam’ has died at 4-years-old
- ‘World’s Longest Yard Sale’ to continue as planned on US 127
- Clorox wipes won’t be fully restocked in stores until 2021, says CEO