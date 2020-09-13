RTA bus hit after street racers crash, 2 people hospitalized

Two people, including a child, are hospitalized after an RTA bus was involved in a car crash.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people, including a child, are hospitalized after an RTA bus was involved in a car crash.

Harrison township authorities say street racing is to blame. The crash happened around 7 p.m. Saturday night at the intersection of Turner Road and North Main Street.

Regional dispatch says an RTA bus was hit after two vehicles crashed into each other. A witness told investigators the car and SUV were racing before the wreck.

One child was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital, and one adult is hospitalized at Miami Valley Hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

North Main Street between Julia Avenue and Shoop Mill Road will be closed for the next several hours as the investigation continues.

There’s no word yet on if any arrests or citations have been issued.