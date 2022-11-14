Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Flu and RSV cases are on the rise across the country and here in the Miami Valley.

Dr. Adam Mezoff, the Chief Medical Officer and Vice President of Healthcare Transformation at Dayton Children’s Hospital, said the hospital is seeing record number of patients in its emergency room. Last week, there 190 patients and there are only 181 beds.

“We opened up treatment rooms wherever we needed to, emergency rooms. We call that boarding. We did whatever we could to take care of the greatest number of patients,” Dr. Mezoff said.

The numbers went down slightly over the weekend, but RSV cases remain high. The Miami Valley is also seeing a rise in flu cases. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Ohio is in the high category for flu activity. Montgomery County is leading the state in flu hospitalizations with 83 so far this season. Dr. Nancy Pook is the Medical Director of Kettering Health.

“We were seeing influenza B all year. Now, influenza A has taken a big uptick and causing some pretty severe disease really in a lot of ages, not just in the very old or very young,” Dr. Pook explained.

It can be difficult to tell the difference in symptoms between the illnesses. Dr. Roberto Colon, the Chief Medical Officer of Miami Valley Hospital, said coughing and fatigue are both present in flu, RSV, and COVID-19.

“We are typically going to be seeing those muscle aches much more prevalent in things like flu and COVID, than with RSV. RSV is an illness that is typically going to have the respiratory symptoms earlier than when we get the fever as opposed to influenza, where you get that fever very early on,” Dr. Colon said.

It can also be difficult to know when to seek medical treatment. Dr. Colon said if your child’s fever does not go down after 24 hours, or if you are feeling very lethargic or have trouble breathing, those could be signs to reach out to a doctor.

As for what to do about Thanksgiving gatherings, Dr. Pook said get vaccinated and stay away from others if you are not feeling well.

“Biggest thing is just to be cognizant of, are you sick? Who are you around? Are they at risk? Have you protected yourself as well as others to the best of your ability by becoming vaccinated?,” Dr. Pook said.