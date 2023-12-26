DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Resolutions are top of mind as we enter into the New Year, a time when gyms see an influx of memberships.

Workout Anytime in Miamisburg told 2 NEWS their business grows by as much as 30% when the New Year is officially here. This is a substantial growth considering the gym has 1,5000 members.

According to the International Health Raquet Sports Club Assocation, a good portion of gym memberships are bought in January.

Despite the influx, Workout Anytime regular Danielle Grooms says she’s used to it but understands why other people may not be.

“Maybe they’ve been at work all day. You want to get in here, do their work out, get home, and they can’t because it’s just crowded with all the New Year’s resolutions coming in,” said Grooms.

Grooms says the best way to handle the crowds is to be patient and adjust your workout plan if needed.

“You just have to be prepared to be waiting on your equipment that you want to use. And you just have to be patient and know that it does get better once springtime hits,” said Grooms.

According to a 2022 My Protein survey, 52% of people who signed up for a membership quit in the first three to six months. Routine, gym members say, is key.

“You just got to stick with it. You know, you make your choices, you stick with them. Come. Once you get on a routine. It shouldn’t be a problem,” said Rich and Penny Walters, members at Workout Anytime.

David Flanagan, owner of Workout Anytime, says though you can’t fully prepare for the new members, they did add personnel to make sure everyone can handle the equipment.

“We have additional staff on board so that we can show people around, answer questions. We bring in some extra trainers so that we can do personal training and group training, which enables us to take on a lot more members,” said Flanagan.

Flanagan says his gym offers a free assessment for all new members to help with their goals and familiarize them with the machines to avoid injuries.