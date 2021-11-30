DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Local McDonald’s owners have issued a challenge to Miami Valley patrons to raise $25,000 for the Ronald MacDonald House Charities in Dayton.

The challenge began on Giving Tuesday, November 30, and will run until Christmas day. During this time patrons can choose to ‘Round-Up for RMHC’ when they order at MacDonald’s restaurants in the area. If a customer says yes, their total will be rounded up to the next dollar with all the proceeds going directly to RMHC Dayton.

The campaign is an effort to shift fundraising opportunities during the pandemic.

“We’ve had to cancel several of our traditional fundraisers, but we never shut our doors. The need for donations to keep our doors open is higher than it’s ever been this year,” said Reba Chenoweth, marketing & communications manager at RMHC Dayton.

The fundraiser benefits families by covering the cost of overnight accommodations at the Ronald McDonald house and by providing on-site respite through the Ronald McDonald Family Rooms at Dayton Children’s Hospital and inside Emmett’s Place at Miami Valley Hospital.

“They truly get your mind off of the hospital setting, not just for the kids but for families as well,” said Ashley Tuco, an RMHC parent.

Seven years ago, Tuco called RMHC Dayton home when her son Gavin was born, and again in 2019 when her daughter Adalynn had issues breathing.

“We live in Arcanum so having an hour commute in the winter was not ideal. We stayed here for a little over three weeks and it was a relief. It was a financial relief because we didn’t have to drive back and forth to Arcanum every day, and a mental relief knowing I had a place to lay my head each night and didn’t have to stay in a hotel.”

Over 80 restaurants in the area will be competing to raise the most money during this period. Each restaurant only needs to raise $11.90 a day to meet the $25,000 goal.