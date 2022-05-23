DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Peanut butter is a staple at the Ronald McDonald House in Dayton.

“We know it’s a great protein, easy snack or a meal that our families can take with them and be on the go to one of their medical providers,” Julie Arias, the Program Director for the Ronald McDonald Family Room, said.

They usually go through four jars a week, but because of the Jif recall more than two dozen jars had to be thrown away. That is a big loss for an organization that relies on donations to help serve hundreds of families across the Miami Valley.

“We have five off-brand kinds of peanut butter, five jars downstairs, so we’re not needing to run out and buy anything today, but in the coming week or two, we’ll probably be needing more products,” Arias explained.

Across town, volunteers at the Dayton Foodbank are also going through their donations.

“We have our volunteer team sorting through those items. We have volunteers on site that also have the information they need to indicate what is not a good product, what they’re going to pull, and then we set those aside and then we wait and do have to dispose of those products,” Lee Lauren Truesdale, the Development Manager for the Foodbank, said.

The Foodbank has protocols in place whenever a recall is issued. Fortunately, the bulk of their peanut butter is not the Jif brand, so their supply will not be impacted too much. They usually receive jars of Jif from community donations.

“No one likes to throw food away, so especially when we’re receiving donated product from people in the community who have taken their time to select it, that’s kind of disheartening, but we have a lot of peanut butter here, a lot of nut butter alternatives, and quick easy protein to supplement it,” Truesdale said.

As for the Ronald McDonald House, they will be doing everything they can to make sure very families’ needs are met despite this recall.

“We want to keep families with access to the healthiest food, we don’t want anyone to get sick from anything we have in our pantry. And that does have us reaching out to the community, but the community always responds,” Arias said.

If you would like to donate peanut butter to the Ronald McDonald House, you can drop off jars from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 555 Valley Street in Dayton.