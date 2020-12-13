Roma’s Pizza and Pasta in Dayton offering free pizza to first responders Sunday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo/Roma’s Pizza and Pasta)

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton restaurant is showing its appreciation for first responders by offering them free pizza.

On Sunday, Dec. 13 from noon to 2 p.m., first responders with a work ID can get a large cheese or pepperoni pizza from Roma’s Pizza and Pasta.

“We so admire what you do to make this a better world for all of us,” said the pizzeria. “Our sincerest thank you for all you do. We hope you enjoy a small token of our appreciation.”

Roma’s Pizza and Pasta is located at 282 West Central Ave.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS