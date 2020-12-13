Roma’s Pizza and Pasta in Dayton offering free pizza to first responders Sunday

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton restaurant is showing its appreciation for first responders by offering them free pizza.

On Sunday, Dec. 13 from noon to 2 p.m., first responders with a work ID can get a large cheese or pepperoni pizza from Roma’s Pizza and Pasta.

“We so admire what you do to make this a better world for all of us,” said the pizzeria. “Our sincerest thank you for all you do. We hope you enjoy a small token of our appreciation.”

Roma’s Pizza and Pasta is located at 282 West Central Ave.