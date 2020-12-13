SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton restaurant is showing its appreciation for first responders by offering them free pizza.
On Sunday, Dec. 13 from noon to 2 p.m., first responders with a work ID can get a large cheese or pepperoni pizza from Roma’s Pizza and Pasta.
“We so admire what you do to make this a better world for all of us,” said the pizzeria. “Our sincerest thank you for all you do. We hope you enjoy a small token of our appreciation.”
Roma’s Pizza and Pasta is located at 282 West Central Ave.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Roma’s Pizza and Pasta in Dayton offering free pizza to first responders Sunday
- Multiple people evacuated from home after fire in Dayton
- Two-vehicle crash slows down traffic on US-35 WB, injuries reported
- Kicker Sarah Fuller now first woman to score in Power 5 football game
- Country music legend Charley Pride dies at 86 from COVID-19 complications in Dallas
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Roma’s Pizza and Pasta in Dayton offering free pizza to first responders Sunday
- Multiple people evacuated from home after fire in Dayton
- Two-vehicle crash slows down traffic on US-35 WB, injuries reported
- Kicker Sarah Fuller now first woman to score in Power 5 football game
- Country music legend Charley Pride dies at 86 from COVID-19 complications in Dallas