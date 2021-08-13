Rollover crash causes power outages in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Nearly 3,000 people had their power knocked out after a rollover crash took out a power pole early Friday morning in Dayton.

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. at W. Second Street and Williams Street.

Dayton Police tell us the crash sent one man to Miami Valley Hospital with life-threatening injuries. DPD said they believe the crash happened after the driver hit a car on the opposite side of the street before hitting the pole a short time later.

AES Ohio confirms the crash also created nearly 3,000 outages in the area, but was mostly restored before 7 a.m.

Our 2 NEWS photographer on scene confirms the pole was severed and is only being held up by the surrounding wires.

We will continue to monitor these outages and update this story when the power is restored.