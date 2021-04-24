Rogue cow on I-70 apprehended near St. Clairsville Mall

A cow is back in its trailer after officers say it made a break for freedom

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OH (WTRF) — There was a cow on the run in St. Clairsville Saturday afternoon!

Calls rang in to the Ohio State Highway Patrol of a cow on the loose on I-70!

Some viewers captured videos of the rogue bovine on the highway before it was eventually coerced onto a country road near the highway; South Ebbert Road.

St. Clairsville Police Officer Greg Clark tells 7NEWS he first got a call of a loose cow around 1:30 PM. He says owners of the cow were transferring it from their trailer to that of a buyer’s trailer near the St. Clairsville Mall area; a halfway meeting point for the seller and the buyer.

This is when the cow somehow slipped away and charged to the highway. From there it was group effort, with the owners and the patrol officers, to capture the beast.

Officer Clark and Officer T.J. Stewart arrived and stationed along the road of I-70 near the mall to guard incase the cow wandered back towards traffic.

The large animal made its way to a hillside near the store Gabe’s where a patrol officer says it was eventually apprehended with rope by the Belmont County Sheriff’s Department.

Witnesses say the cow appeared to be uninjured and Officer Clark says it will be checked out by a vet.

When all is said and done, the scene was cleared a little after 3:40 in the afternoon.

Officer Clark says he’s been trained to respond to a lot but this is his first time capturing a cow on a highway.

We’ll keep you updated.