DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The conversations surrounding abortion grew more intense and heated after Roe v. Wade was overturned on June 24, 2022. In Ohio, advocates on both sides of the issue have been navigating different challenges.

When Roe v. Wade was overturned, Ohio’s ban on abortions after six weeks went into effect. It was blocked by a judge several months later, and is now waiting to be taken up by the Ohio Supreme Court.

Since the ban was blocked, abortions have increased in the state of Ohio according to Planned Parenthood, one of the state’s largest providers of abortions and reproductive health. Danielle Firsich, the Public Policy Director for Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio, said a large part of the increase is due to the number of people from surrounding states coming to Ohio for an abortion.

“Right now, we’re in the middle of a ton of states that have heavily restricted abortion or outright banned it. Obviously, those people need somewhere to go. They’re going to go to the closest state they possibly can. And right now in the Midwest, Ohio, Michigan, are some of the only options for people for the entire center of the country,” Firsich said.

Abortions are still legal up to 21 weeks and six days in the state. This was the case before Roe v. Wade was overturned.

Margie Christie, the Executive Director of Dayton Right to Life, said they have seen more women requesting their services.

“In the summer, our numbers went through the roof. And that was great for us because I think when women go for an abortion, that’s really their only choice. So when they didn’t have that option, so they really did explore their resources,” Christie said.

Dayton Right to Life provides resources for pregnant women and operates the Stork’s Nest Baby Pantry, where moms can get clothes and supplies for free. Christie said after the Roe v. Wade decision, they started providing mobile pantries to keep up with increased need.

“Sometimes internally we feel like we coerce ourselves because we say we can’t afford it or we can’t do it, we’re not ready, when really we don’t give ourselves that much credit,” Christie said.

Firsich said they are focusing on educating people about the abortion amendment that will be on the ballot in November.

“This essentially puts this power right back to the voters who will be able to make their own decision about their own pregnancy up to a point of viability established by medical professionals, not by legislators,” Firsich said.

Right now, abortion rights advocates have less than two weeks to collect signatures for the November abortion ballot issue. Issue 1, which will be voted on in August, will determine how much support the abortion amendment will need to pass.