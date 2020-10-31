Rock the Vote rally held in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A “Rock the Vote” rally in Dayton is encouraging people to vote. The event happened on West Third Street in Dayton Saturday night. 

A group called the “Ohio Organizing Collaborative” partnered with Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church to host the event. 

There was also a socially-distanced trunk-or-treat event and live music. 

Organizers say they want to make one last push to get people to vote. 

 Chaz Amos is the Assistant Project Coordinator. He says, “The whole goal is just to push, especially now since election day is on Tuesday to really give it that last push. And maybe encourage someone who has voted to encourage someone who hasn’t voted to go vote.” 

Organizers invited candidates from all parties to attend the event. 

