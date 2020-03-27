Rock and Roll Hall of Fame offers free classes, resources for teaching online

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum. (Photo by Duane Prokop/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WDTN) – The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame may be closed but it’s committed to living its mission by engaging, teaching and inspiring through the power of rock and roll online.

Rock Hall asked in a press release for people to take advantage of the resources it has to offer through Rock Hall EDU. Suggesting that it be used for online learning with students or at home for family activities.

The museum may be temporarily closed but it’s still bringing the rock and roll vibe. Check out its team’s suggestions on ways to utilize what it has put together for customers.

The Rock Hall asks that questions or feedback be directed to info@rockhall.org.