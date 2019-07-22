Road work to close State Route 177 in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — If you drive on State Route 177 in Preble County, be ready for a detour.

Crews will close a portion of that State Route in order to replace a culvert.

The closure will be on State Route 177, just north of S.R. 725. It begins Monday, July 22nd and runs through Friday, August 2nd.

The detour uses S.R. 725, S.R. 732 and Israel-Somers Road (County Road 44).

There will be detour signs and arrow boards to keep drivers informed of the detours.

Authorities urge drivers to remain alert, reduce speed in work zones and watch for stopped traffic. They also ask drivers to move over and slow down.

State officials say the work is contingent upon the weather.

