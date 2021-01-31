Road crews work to clear roads as another storm approaches

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Hundreds of ODOT crews remained on the roads as Sunday night’s storm affected different areas of the Miami Valley in different ways.

The winter weather advisory was lifted around 3 p.m. Sunday but incoming low temperatures pose a threat for dangerous conditions on the Monday morning commute.

ODOT’s Mandi Dillon says, “The big concern is going to be freezing overnight.”

The weekend storm posed a unique challenge as some areas were hit with heavier snow while others areas got an icy mix. Dillon says, “Up north they were dealing with a heavier snow fall, down south there was more of an ice and snow mix and sometimes that can be more dangerous than just the straight snow. The straight snow you can plow that off easily, but when you have the ice mixed in you’ve got your work cut out for you.”

ODOT drivers have been preparing for several days leading up to the snow storm. Crews were out overnight and will monitor the Miami Valley until roads are clear.

Dillon says, “Sometimes there’s a tendency for people to get behind that plow truck, people feel a sense of security back there but there’s honestly a lot going on behind that plow truck so it’s really important for drivers to get our plows some room.”