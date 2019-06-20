Road closures, evacuations due to flooding in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Another round of heavy rain across the Miami Valley is causing more flooding issues.

In Mercer County, several roads are closed due to high water.

READ MORE: Flooding causes road closures across Miami Valley

The National Weather Service reports some people were evacuated from homes near St. Anthony Road along Coldwater Creek due to flash flooding.

A National Weather Service report also indicates the county ran out of high water and road closed signs due to the large amount of closures across the area.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office says crews had to rescue someone from a vehicle in high water on Burkettsville-St Henry Road, south of S.R. 29. There was no update on any possible injuries related to the rescue.

The National Weather Service issued an Areal Flood Warning for Mercer and Auglaize Counties due to general flooding in these counties until 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

A National Weather Service report indicates several roads were also closed in Auglaize County due to flooding.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

