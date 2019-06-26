Road back open after man struck in Trotwood

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – An intersection temporarily closed in Trotwood early Wednesday morning after a pedestrian was struck.

Salem Ave. was closed at Fairgreen Dr. due to a male pedestrian being struck at around 4:30 am.

There is no word on the condition of the victim.

2 NEWS is working to learn more. Updates will be available as more information is released.

