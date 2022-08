RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Riverside Police Department is seeking assistance identifying a man suspected of stealing multiple credit cards.

Police have released photos taken from a Planet Fitness security camera.

(Photo courtesy of Riverside Police Department)

(Photo courtesy of Riverside Police Department)

(Photo courtesy of Riverside Police Department)

If you have any tips or information about the suspect, please contact Detective Todd by emailing police@riversideoh.gov or by calling 937-233-2080.