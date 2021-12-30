DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – On Thursday, a Riverside man was sentenced to serve at least nine years in prison after setting fire to his mother and her home on Mother’s Day.

27-year-old Jonathan Michael Lambes was sentenced after being convicted of setting fire to his mother and her home, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office (MCPO).

On May 9, 2021, Riverside police and fire responded to a home on Eisenhower Drive which was completely engulfed in flames. Police reported witnesses at the scene said Lambes started the fire. Officers were able to find a burn victim, which was identified as Lambes’s mother.

According to the MCPO, Lambes was indicted on counts of attempted murder, aggravated arson, felonious assault and domestic violence on May 19. On Dec. 14, Lambes pleaded guilty to the attempted murder and aggravated arson charges.

On Dec. 30, Lambes was sentenced to a minimum of nine years in prison and up to 13 and a half years. Upon his release, Lambes will be on parole for five years and will be placed on the Violent Offender Registry and Arson Registry, said the MCPO.