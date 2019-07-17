Riverside planning vote to add previously failed levy to November ballot

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Riverside City Council will vote Thursday whether to put an 8-mil levy on November’s ballot for the second time.

The levy, which failed by eight votes in 2018, would give the City of Riverside more money to fix their depleting roads.

“Maybe those that didn’t have an opportunity to vote or maybe have reconsidered will have an opportunity to vote again,” said Mark Carpenter, Riverside’s City Manager. “The city will put together all the facts and have some community meetings to address any questions, we’ll try to get as much information out there about what we’re asking for and how we intend to use the funds.”

The city hired a pavement management firm to assess the amount of money required for repairs in late Spring.

According to the firm, 70 percent of the streets rated fair or lower.

Kathy Bartlett, Riverside Services Director, said even with the increased gas tax revenue, they can budget about $1.2 million for street maintenance but that’s still short of what they need.

“We have to put a minimum of $3 million a year into our roads to get them up to what residents would consider a good driving pavement,” said Bartlett.

If the council decides to put the levy on the November 5 ballot, and it passes, the city would collect $1.9 million annually, putting the city closer to their goal.

The county auditor’s office said that it would cost someone who owns a $100,000 home an extra $280 in property taxes.