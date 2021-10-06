RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Riverside residents can get the COVID-19 vaccine or booster from the comfort of their own home on Wednesday, October 6.

The Riverside Fire Department is now accepting requests to have a paramedic go to homes and administer the shot, the department said in a Facebook post. Paramedics will be accompanied by a public health employee.

Residents can also receive a free home safety survey during their appointment, RFD said.

Scheduling is based on first come first serve, RFD said. Interested Riverside residents should email fire@riversideoh.gov, or call 937-233-6265 and leave a message. A fire department member will respond to answer questions and schedule an appointment.

RFD will be administering the vaccine on Wednesday, October 6th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The RFD said it does plan to continue this program on future dates.