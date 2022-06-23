DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Lights in Flight, the Dayton region’s fireworks display, returns to downtown Dayton on Sunday, July 3, above RiverScape MetroPark.

Lights in Flight usually brings in 40,000 to 80,000 people each year, and organizers expect this year’s to bring in a large crowd, according to RiverScape MetroPark Manager Meredith Adamisin.

“Our partnership with The City of Dayton through the Lights in Flight Festival is an annual reminder of how strong and diverse our community is and creates the type of vibrancy that can only be created by people coming together,” Adamisin said.

“There is no better place to watch the show than from the shore of one of the greatest natural resources in our region.”

The fireworks take place at 10 p.m., following a street festival that begins at 5 p.m.

The festival features food and beverage vendors, live entertainment and activities for family fun. Admission is free, according to a release.

Lights in Flight is presented by the City of Dayton Department of Recreation, with support from sponsors Marion’s Piazza, Five Rivers MetroParks, USI and the Dayton Department of Water.