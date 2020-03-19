Risk for strong wind and flooding with more rain and thunderstorms

Thunderstorms are likely in the Miami Valley Thursday afternoon and evening. There is a slight risk for severe weather this evening and tomorrow morning.

The greatest risk is damaging wind. There is a low risk for hail and a tornado. Heavy rainfall may cause localized flooding.

A Flash Flood Watch is in place for Warren, Butler, and Clinton County until 12 p.m. on Friday.

Additional rainfall totals will be 1-2 inches on top of 0.5-1.5 inches that fell yesterday.

Storms are likely between a warm front on Thursday afternoon and a cold front late Friday morning. As this system pushes to the northeast our severe weather risk will increase.

Rain will start shortly after 12 p.m. We will see light showers become heavy through the afternoon. The severe risk increases between 5 and 10 p.m. on Thursday.

The atmosphere remains unstable through 12 p.m. on Friday. Strong and possibly damaging thunderstorms are possible overnight. Make sure you have the Storm Team Weather App ready for warning notifications. Strong wind and heavy rain will be the greatest threat.