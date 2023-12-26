DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– One of the largest New Year’s Eve parties is happening in the Miami Valley next week and tickets are going fast! Culture Works Representatives Libby Ballengee and Rodney Veal visited Living Dayton on Tuesday featuring Culture Works’ New Year’s Eve bash hosted at the newly renovated Dayton Arcade!

Details:

Dayton Arcade hosted by Culture Works

35 W 4th St, Dayton

Presale tickets: $125

Tickets at the door: $140

To get your pre-sale tickets and ready to pop the champagne early, click here or watch the segment above!