RICHMOND, Ind. (WDTN) — A routine traffic stop in Richmond, Indiana, ended with the arrest of a woman, and drug and firearm charges.

According to Indiana State Police Pendleton District, a trooper on patrol near South H Street and South Seventh Street in Richmond, stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation. Upon speaking to the driver, the trooper suspected criminal activity and requested additional officers.

Richmond Police and a K-9 responded to the scene. An open-air sniff of the car confirmed the presence of narcotics, prompting officers to search the car.

The driver, a 37-year-old woman, had methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia in the car, along with a sawed-off shotgun.

The driver was arrested on five charges, including two felonies and three misdemeanors:

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Paraphernalia

Driving While Suspended

Listening to a Police Radio While Committing a Crime