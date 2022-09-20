DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Officer Seara Burton showed up for the community, and on Tuesday the community showed up for her as she took her final journey home to Indiana.

Richmond Police issued a Sept. 20 statement of gratitude to surrounding communities for their support of Officer Burton during the procession.

The Sept. 20 statement reads:

“To the City of Richmond and surrounding communities;

The Richmond Police Department would like to extend a heartfelt gratitude to all the members of our community, as well as the surrounding area, for their show of support yesterday. It was truly amazing to see the streets, sidewalks, and overpasses lined with people to help welcome our hero, K-9 Officer Seara Burton, home.

From the time the procession left Dayton, to our arrival in Richmond, it was obvious the level of care and support that exists for Seara, her family, and the Richmond Police Department.

On behalf of the Richmond Police Department, thank you for being a great community. We would also like to extend a special thank you to the Dayton Police Department for their efforts in helping organize the procession; once again, they went beyond the call of duty.

Respectfully,

Major Jon Bales

Deputy Chief of Police”

Officer Burton was shot in the the head on August 10 while responding to a traffic stop, but remained in critical condition for more than five weeks. The journey was gripping for surrounding communities throughout Dayton and Richmond as people followed along with what was happening.

(Photo courtesy of Ashleigh Roberts)

The final arrangements for Officer Burton are yet to be announced.