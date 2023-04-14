RICHMOND, Ind. (WDTN) — Officials in Richmond are giving an update on information regarding Monday’s fire at the recycling center.

The evacuation order is still in place and has not been lifted.

On Thursday, Christine Stinson with the Wayne County Health Department spoke at the press conference:

“If you’re smelling smoke, if you’re seeing smoke, then you’re in that plume,” Stinson said.

N-95 masks are free and available at the Wayne County Health Department at 100 South Fifth Street in Richmond.

