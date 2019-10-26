Richmond man arrested in burglary investigation

PREBLE COUNTY (WDTN)- Detectives from the Preble County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Richmond man after investigating a residential

burglary that occurred twice at the same residence.

Deputies responded on October 16th and October 22nd to a home in the 5000 block of Campbellstown Crawfordsville Road where the suspect had

entered and removed items.

The suspect, Joshua Unger, was identified through home surveillance footage.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, a detective passed a vehicle matching the description of Unger’s vehicle on US 35 West near New Hope.

The detective contacted Unger after he had exited his car and walked into group of trees at a business.

Unger was taken into custody.

Just prior to the arrest, Unger had thrown a used syringe into the tree line.

Unger confessed to detectives that he committed both burglaries. He told detectives that he chose the house because the house had no garage and no cars were present at the time.

Cash and electronics were taken by the suspect.

The suspect also told detectives that he is addicted to drugs.

Unger is currently at the Preble County Jail. He’s been charged with the following crimes: