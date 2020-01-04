Reward offered for person suspected of shooting postal worker

News

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information related to a postal worker who was shot.

They said in a release, it happened on Friday, January 3, 2020, at approximately 5:20 p.m. around the 2100 block of Arlene Avenue.

The suspect is 47-year-old Christopher Gibson.

Gibson was last seen driving an older model red Ford F150 pickup truck with temporary tags.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of GIBSON, please call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455 and say “EMERGENCY.”

