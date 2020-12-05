“Reverse” holiday parade held in Piqua

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – The city of Piqua held its traditional holiday parade Saturday, with a twist. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s parade was held in reverse.
Here’s how it works: to keep people from gathering on the sidewalks, the floats remained in place at Piqua High School while viewers drove by in their cars.
Organizers say they wanted to find a way to continue the long-time tradition this year, while social distancing and keeping everyone safe.
