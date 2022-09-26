GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A resurfacing project on State Route 235 in Greene County is scheduled to begin, with daily lane restrictions starting Tuesday.

According to a Sept. 26 release, road restrictions will be in place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and traffic will be maintained with flagging operations.

Contractors for the Ohio Department of Transportation will impart lane closures on State Route 235 near Wright Patterson Air Force Base to start milling and paving work.

The project includes resurfacing S.R. 235 between the city of Fairborn and the Montgomery County line.

The John R. Jurgensen Company was awarded a contract for $949,268 to complete the project, the release states.

All work is scheduled to be completed in late fall of 2022.