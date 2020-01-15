Live Now
First at 4 is streaming live now
Closings
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

Restaurant re-opens in Troy following tornado damage

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Clean up continues in Troy following a tornado over the weekend.

In the downtown area contractors worked to fix the roof that houses The Caroline restaurant. The roof of the building was torn off by an EF0 tornado. 

While the owner of The Caroline, Steve Smith says the restaurant wasn’t really impacted,  he says the third floor was. A crane here hoisted materials up to workers all afternoon to restore the building. 

The restaurant re-opened Wednesday afternoons after the health department gave them the thumbs up. 

As far as residential clean up, Mayor Robin Oda noted on her Facebook that the city had not heard much from people who still need help cleaning up. Anyone needing help however should contact the city. The mayor was working on efforts to get volunteers organized. 

Traffic is still a little slowed in this area because of the active construction. 
If you’re going to be coming through here keep an eye out for construction vehicles and other slowed vehicles. 

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS