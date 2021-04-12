Restaurant owners: Newly-legal alcohol deliveries will provide big boost to profits in Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Across the state of Ohio Monday, alcohol delivery became legal. Miami Valley restaurant and bar owners say it will be a big boost to their bottom line.

For some bars and restaurants, alcohol sales comprise up to 50% of their profit, so allowing them a delivery option could bring in thousands of dollars they would otherwise lose out on.

Brian Johnson is the operations manager at 937 Delivers. He says, “Tiki drinks from Lily’s Bistro? You got it. Sake from Thai 9? You got it. We couldn’t be more excited about it, honestly. It’s going to be a substantial change.”

Miami Valley diners and drinkers will soon have access to more of their favorites now that alcohol delivery is allowed. 937 Delivers’ Brian Johnson says the new law essentially extends carryout rules for liquor and cocktails, and they do not have to be packaged. “The cup needs to remain sealed, during the driving process, whether you’re carrying it out yourself or if we’re delivering it for you.”

The addition of alcohol delivery changes the liability for “937 Delivers” so they need to adjust their insurance coverage. They should be ready to service all restaurant partners in the next few weeks. One of the 937 Delivers’ partners is Warped Wing brewery, which obviously relies on alcohol sales much more than food.

Johnson says, “For someone like that, to be able to deliver on demand, would be substantial to their bottom line.” The employee-owned co-op partners with dozens of Miami Valley restaurants to keep costs down and retain more profits. Since starting November 27, it has made an additional $250,000 in revenue on more than 6,000 deliveries.

Johnson says just as important, they employ 35 people. “The addition of alcohol is just going to increase that, and the amount we’re able to affect the community in general.”

Once all the insurance information is processed in the next few weeks, Johnson says you’ll be able to order drinks from all your favorite bars and restaurants on the 937 Delivers website, just as you can currently order food.