Resources gathered after tornado help with Mercer County Coronavirus Response

A year after the Memorial Day Tornado Outbreak in 2019, Mercer County is now using resources gathered to help with the Coronavirus response.

After the tornado destroyed about 60 homes, Mercer County Emergency Management Agency Director, Mike Robbins and his assistant started searching for local groups available to help.

“Our EMA office, it’s just two people in here,” Robbins said. “So coordinating for 50-100 individuals who need individual help can not be done through this office, but there are groups out there who are willing to do that.”

His administrative assistant started working on a pamphlet. It was handed out a week after the tornado.

“So, that is something that we will keep that we’ve kind of perfected, we just get the information together for whatever that emergency would be,” Robbins said.

Last year between 10:02 and 10:17 p.m. it was a tornado.

“There are scars. There’s going to be scars on the landscape. Trees are gone. I know it affected a lot of people,” Robbins said.

The three page pamphlet has been updated and posted on Facebook to help with the COVID-19 response.

“It’s easier in Mercer County because we have such a great community here. Whenever you call somebody and need help here somebody shows up,” Robbins said.

As of May 26, there have been 199 confirmed cases in Mercer County, nine hospitalizations and three deaths due to Covid-19. 97 people have recovered.