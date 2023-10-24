DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Businesses and residents in two area counties will be able to participate in an upcoming new recycling program.

Rumpke has teamed up with Hefty to allow businesses and residents in Butler and Warren counties to have access to the Hefty ReNew program. The ReNew recycling program will not replace the normal program, but will expand it.

Interested individuals have to visit Kroger either in-store or online to purchase an orange Hefty ReNew bag. Bags will not be available for purchase until November, but you can click here to request a free starter kit. Businesses must contact Rumpke directly to get larger bags.

“With counties in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky now taking part, in addition to the success we’ve seen in other participating communities, we’re that much closer to our goal of diverting the most hard-to-recycle plastics from landfills and converting them into valuable resources,” said Lynnette Hinch, senior marketing director, Reynolds Consumer Products.

All items in the bag must be clean. Items included in the ReNew program include pet food bags, plastic wrap and more.

To dispose of the bags, you just place them inside of your recycling bin.