Rescue dog euthanized after attacking three people

NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) -A rescue dog from West Virginia attacked three people at the Pawsitive Warriors Rescue in New Carlisle. Two people are recovering at home and one woman is still in the hospital after being bitten by a dog named Mayhem.

Molly Murray, the woman who runs the nonprofit, told deputies with the Clark County Sheriff’s office that Mayhem was seized from a drug raid in West Virginia but had shown no signs of agression. In fact, she had allowed her young children to be in the cage with the dog just a day before the attack.

According to reports filed about the incident, Mayhem was being cared for by a teen volunteer. She tried to pick him up and put him in his pen when he became agitated and turned on her, biting her arms.

The teen began to scream which is when Kimberly Hoke– another volunteer– stepped in to save her. Mayhem then lunged at Hoke’s throat. As hoke lifted her arms to protect herself the dog continued to attack but the teen was able to run away and called 911.

She eventually returned with her father, who jumped in to pull the dog off of Hoke.The father was bitten at least three times while trying to help.

Hoke was transferred to the ICU where she has undergone at least two surgeries and is now in good spirits, according to the Rescue’s Facebook Page.

The rescue also confirmed that Mayhem will be euthanized. He was transported to the ER Vet by the Clark County Warden.

Since the attack, a Facebook fund page has been set up for Hoke. More than 100 people have raise $3,710 dollars so far. Their goal is to raise $20,000.

For more information on how you can give to Kimberly Hoke’s recovery, click here.