Rescheduled 5K race held to raise money for families this winter

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An annual race that’s raising money for people in the community is what’s working in Dayton.

The annual “Kettle Kick-off 5K” was originally supposed to be held last November but had to be postponed. So it was held Saturday morning at the Dayton Kroc Fitness and Recreation Center.

It’s a family event designed to raise money for Christmas assistance programs. The first 100 runners received prizes. The race is named after the Salvation Army’s iconic red kettles, which are staffed during the holidays to collect money for families.

Erin May is the Kroc Fitness and Recreation Center director. She says, “All of our money is going to our red kettle club and what they do is collect money during Thanksgiving and that money is distributed throughout all of our programs and goes to help different people.”

The second annual run is expected to be held this coming November.