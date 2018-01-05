Republican Josh Mandel drops out of Ohio Senate race for family health issue

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Current Ohio treasurer Josh Mandel has dropped out of the race for U.S. Senate against incumbent Sherrod Brown.

Mandel said his wife has a health issue “that will require my time, attention and presence” and said his father gave him the advice to always “be there” for his family.

“Understanding and dealing with this health issue is more important to me than any political campaign,” he wrote in an email to reporters. “For as long as that takes, whether it is months or years, it is important that I heed my dad’s advice and be there for my wife and our kids.”

Mandel, 40, has been Ohio’s treasurer since 2011. He ran against Brown in 2012 and lost.

Mandel’s full email is below: